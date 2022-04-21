Watch
Kansas City skate rink to hold fundraiser for middle school stabbing victim's family

Manuel Guzman died last week
On Thursday, the skate center will hold a fundraiser for Guzman's family.
Posted at 6:19 AM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 07:20:43-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, indoor roller skating rink will hold a fundraiser Thursday night for the family of the Northeast Middle School student who died after being stabbed at school last week.

Last week, Manuel "Manny" Guzman was stabbed by another student in a first-floor bathroom — right outside where security guards are stationed, according to his mother. He later died at the hospital.

The suspect, another Northeast Middle School student, has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Winnwood Skate Center is holding a fundraiser for Guzman's family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.

According to the Instagram post, there will be no admission or rental fee. All donations given at the door will go directly to the family.

