NEMS stabbing suspect to appear in court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Northeast Middle School student charged in the death of 14-year-old Manuel Guzman will appear before a judge Friday.

A Jackson County Circuit Court spokesperson said the 14-year-old juvenile suspect will attend a detention hearing on Friday.

On Wednesday , prosecutors charged the juvenile with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in connection to Manuel’s death Tuesday in a bathroom at the school.

The suspect has remained in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center since Tuesday.

Because of the nature of the charges against the juvenile, a judge will eventually rule on whether he will be tried as an adult or juvenile .

