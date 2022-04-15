NEMS stabbing suspect to appear in court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Northeast Middle School student charged in the death of 14-year-old Manuel Guzman will appear before a judge Friday.
A Jackson County Circuit Court spokesperson said the 14-year-old juvenile suspect will attend a detention hearing on Friday.
On Wednesday, prosecutors charged the juvenile with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in connection to Manuel’s death Tuesday in a bathroom at the school.
The suspect has remained in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center since Tuesday.
Because of the nature of the charges against the juvenile, a judge will eventually rule on whether he will be tried as an adult or juvenile.
