'Everybody loved Manny': Mother remembers student killed in Northeast Middle School stabbing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Manuel Guzman made everyone around him smile, according to his mother Vicenta Guzman.

Manuel, who his mother referred to as "Manny," was killed in a stabbing at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City, Missouri.

Vicenta Guzman said above all, she remembered Manny as someone who cared for everyone and was always there for anyone who needed him.

"He was nothing but joy," Vicenta Guzman said. "He was there for everyone else but himself. He cared for his classmates, his teachers and everyone who loved Manny."

Manny also loved to cook, he loved food and to play football.

His dream was to earn a scholarship and play football at the collegiate level.

"This is heartbreaking, this is painful. This is for the rest of my life," she said. "They took the only thing that I had. My Manny, my heart. Who I fought for."

Vicenta Guzman knows she's not the only parent who's had to bear the pain of losing a child.

"I know there's other parents who lost their children that feel what I feel," she said.

Just last year in KCMO, 21 of the victims who died of violence were under 18 years or younger.

Vicenta Guzman says it's time for the community to take action to prevent these tragedies from continuing.

"There's so many young kids losing their lives," Vicenta Guzman said. "I want Kansas City to change. This is me today, I don't want it to be a next person tomorrow."

The suspect, a Northeast Middle School student, accused of stabbing Manny has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

