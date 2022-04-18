Students, friends, family march in support of slain NEMS student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friends, family and Northeast Middle School students marched in support of Manuel Guzman, the 8th grade student that died last week in a school bathroom.

The group took to the corner of an intersection near the school with signs saying “Justice for Manuel.”

Students are walking out of school to join Manuel’s family and friends pic.twitter.com/kKoIKWT5dC — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) April 18, 2022

Last week, a 14-year-old by was charged with first degree murder in connection to Guzman’s death. That suspect remains in juvenile custody pending a certification hearing next month.

The marchers on Monday believe more arrests and charges should be brought in connection to Guzman’s death.

In an interview last week with KSHB 41 News reporter Andres Gutierrez, Manuel’s mom Vicenta Guzman said she believes there were warning signs that might have been missed in the lead up to her son’s murder.

In a separate interview last week with KSHB 41 News reporter Charlie Keegan, Kansas City, Missouri, Public Schools Superintendent Mark Bedell said the district “ will operate with full transparency as more information is allowed to be released.”

Neither police nor the 16th Judicial Circuit of Jackson County’s Office of the Juvenile Officer have said whether additional charges or arrests are possible.

—