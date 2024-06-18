Frank White laments border war as Kansas, Missouri battle for Chiefs, Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Executive Frank White issued a statement Tuesday afternoon lamenting a renewed border war as Kansas came closer to passing legislation aimed at luring the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals across the state line.

In the days and weeks after Jackson County voters rejected a 3/8-cent stadium sales tax plan on April 2, Kansas legislators saw an opportunity to launch their own effort to land the teams.

Current and former Kansas legislative officials adopted the phrase “scoop and score” to describe efforts to offer the teams a proposal where Jackson County did not.

“The state of Kansas is considering using STAR bonds at unprecedented levels to attract our teams across the state line, despite the historic 2019 agreement to end the economic border war between Missouri and Kansas,” White wrote Tuesday.

In August 2019, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed an executive order, two months after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill passed out of the Missouri General Assembly that called off the conflict.

Despite Gov. Kelly’s executive order, Kansas legislators never formally passed any legislation.

Photo courtesy Kansas Office of the Governor Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (left) and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson sign a border war truce at a ceremony on Aug. 13, 2019.

However, at an April 2022 event with reporters, Kelly said the truce didn’t include the Chiefs.

While the definitions of the details of the border war truce appear to differ, White said Tuesday his office "remains open to conversations with the Royals, Chiefs, lawmakers, and other stakeholders." However, White reiterated any proposal would need to "be a complete and transparent plan that offers tangible benefits to our taxpayers."

"We must focus on common sense over politics," White said. "Our resources should be used wisely to improve the lives of our residents, not wasted on bidding wars that only serve to drain public funds and divide our region. By working together, we can create a stronger, more resilient community that benefits all our residents."

