Starlight Theatre announces shows for comedian Tom Segura, rock band OAR

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starlight Theatre announced two new shows this week as part of the 2024 Capitol Federal Concert Series.

Comedian Tom Segura will perform Friday, June 7, and O.A.R. will perform Thursday, Sept. 5, at the open-air venue located at Swope Park in Kansas City, Missouri.

Segura’s appearance is part of his “Come Together” Tour.

O.A.R. returns to Kansas City in support of their 10th studio album, “The Arcade,” after playing with the Goo Goo Dolls in August at Starlight.

Tickets — which can be purchased at the Starlight box office, by calling 816-363-7827 or via Starlight’s website — for both shows go on sale Friday.

Sales for Segura’s show begin at 10 a.m. with O.AR. tickets available at noon.

Previously announced shows for the Capitol Federal Concert Series include New Kids on the Block (June 25), Parker McCollum (June 29), Niall Horan (July 16), Jason Mraz (July 21) and Cody Jinks (Aug. 3).

