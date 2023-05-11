State of Kansas to hear from witnesses, friends of Jackson Mahomes after bond modification request

OLATHE, Kan. — The state of Kansas will hear from four friends of Jackson Mahomes, who are witnesses in his aggravated sexual battery case, next week in a hearing after Mahomes requested a bond modification to have contact with them.

Mahomes was charged on May 2 with three counts of aggravated sexual battery for an alleged incident in February in Overland Park. In addition to the felony charges, Mahomes was charged with one count of battery, a misdemeanor.

Mahomes was arrested early in the morning of May 3, and posted a $100,000 bond later that day after his first court appearance.

According to his bond agreement, Mahomes is prohibited from contacting any witnesses or victims in the case. Mahomes requested a bond modification to eliminate no-contact orders for four of his friends who were listed as witnesses.

Court documents show Mahomes has been in contact with these four witnesses "before and after the allegations were made in February of 2023."

Brandan Davies, Mahomes' attorney, requested the no-contact orders be eliminated under the condition "the defendants not discuss the case with the aforementioned witnesses."

Mahomes is also prohibited from commenting on the case, the facts, the victim or her business publicly.

His next hearing is set to be in-person for 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16. The four witnesses will appear at the hearing via Zoom.

The time and date of Mahomes' preliminary hearing will be announced on May 16 as well.

Mahomes has built a reputation as a social media influencer and is the brother of Patrick Mahomes.

