Storm debris collection sites available for some KC-area residents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Storms rolled through the Kansas City metro over the weekend, causing damage to many trees and power lines due to strong winds.

For weeks, waves of severe weather have been steady in the area, and storm debris has continued to pile up.

Thus, many cities have set up storm debris collection sites.

Kansas City, Missouri

The city is opening up three locations offering free leaf and brush drop-off for the next two weeks:



11660 N. Main St

7700 E. Highway 40

10301 Raytown Road

More information about the city's storm clean-up efforts is available on the city's website.

Shawnee

Only residents can drop off downed trees, limbs and branches at the southwest corner of Johnson Drive and Renner.



Tuesday, May 28, and Wednesday, May 29

3-8 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 2

8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Leawood

Residents can drop of debris at the Leawood Logistics Center, located at 2008 W. 104th Street. You must provide proof of residence.

Vehicles must be one-ton pickup or smaller, and trailers will be allowed. Large commercial vehicles will not be permitted.



Tuesday, May 28

7-5 p.m.



Overland Park

Storm debris can be dropped off at Parks Headquarters, 11921 Hardy Street, with proof of residence in Overland Park.

Curbside pickup will begin Tuesday.

Overland Park

The city said any updates on expanded curbside operations as well as specifications for what items are accepted can be found on the city's website.



Wednesday, May 29, through Saturday, June 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Independence

The City of Independence will now have free limb drop off for residents from noon to 6 p.m. this Thursday and Friday at the Depot (875 Vista Ave, Independence, MO 64056 (one mile east of M-291 on Truman Road, north of Vista Avenue).

This is only open to Independence residents, so they'll need Proof of Residency. If they bring things other than limbs (like, a mixed bag of stuff) they will have to pay for it. Depot drop off is always an option too - that's Saturday, June 8.

Prairie Village

The city plans to post information about residents affected by the May 26 storm on its website later on Tuesday.

Fairway

Information on storm damage brush collection is available on the city’s website.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

