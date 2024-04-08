Students at TA Edison Elementary learn all about solar eclipse

KANSAS CITY, Kan — Students at TA Edison Elementary School in Kansas City, Kansas have been gearing up with excitement to witness the solar eclipse.

Teachers and staff at the school have been preparing for weeks to ensure that the students could safely witness and learn from this rare phenomenon. Ashley Wiebeck, school librarian said it's a special moment for many of the students.

“It's an important factor because we actually get to experience it," said Wiebeck. "Most of space we don't get to experience unless we go into that field and this everybody can experience and they're going to remember it for the rest of their lives.”

To prepare the students, some of the classrooms have switched up their curriculum ahead of the solar eclipse. In First grade the students learned about the eclipse and how it happens. On the other side of the school, Kindergartners played the role of the moon and the sun to better understand how the eclipse happens.

“We just love to be able to have these opportunities with our students and be real with them and get to experience all the wonderfulness," said Wiebeck.

For many of the students at TA Edison, this is the first time that they will be experiencing a solar eclipse. Lionel a kindergartner said he's been learning all about it.

"The animals are going to be confused that it might be night," said Lionel.

The solar eclipse is not only an experience, but also a learning experience for many. While many around the Kansas City area will be outside witnessing the eclipse, Estella, a first-grader shared the importance of safety during the eclipse.

“You gotta wear special glasses to protect your eyes, said Estella.

__