Sub-zero temperatures cause pipe leak near lower arrivals area at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sub-zero temperatures late Sunday afternoon led to a pipe leak at the Kansas City International Airport.

Kansas City Aviation Department spokesperson Joe McBride confirmed a fire suppression system pipe in the ceiling of the lower arrivals area was responsible for the leak.

Current look inside the KCI arrivals hall after a pipe burst, flooding the baggage claim area. KCFD is onscene assessing the situation pic.twitter.com/2f7Zbp3m6A — Ethan Johnson(KEAX) (@kilocharlie1738) January 14, 2024

Cleanup of the area is complete, and system water has been temporarily shut off as repairs are “actively underway," per McBride.

“Flights are not impacted by this issue and a majority of our baggage carousels remain operational without significant delays in reuniting passengers with their luggage,” McBride said in a statement.

Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service of Kansas City officially logged -3 degrees as the new record low high temperature of Jan. 14 at KCI.

Well, looks like the temperature at the KC Intl' Airport managed to creep up from -4 F to -3 F at 4:05PM, so -3 F will be the neew Record Low High temperature for this date in KC. Stay warm KC! — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 15, 2024

McBride said aviation operations staffers have been working to prepare for the Arctic weather and keep the airport under “normal operation, with airline and other crews braving frigid temperatures and working hard to keep flights on time.”

KSHB 41 Weather | Record cold low, high likely again Monday

Real-time flight information can be found at https://flykc.com/.

“The Kansas City Aviation Department looks forward to continuing to help travelers move through the terminal quickly and efficiently throughout this winter weather event and beyond,” McBride said.

—