Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SURVEY | Tell us what changes you want to see on the Country Club Plaza

Plaza June 26 2024.png
Andrae Hannon/KSHB
Country Club Plaza on June 26, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri
Plaza June 26 2024.png
Posted at 4:58 PM, Jun 27, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — HP Village Associates, a Dallas-based company with a history of owning and operating shopping centers like Kansas City's Country Club Plaza, is expected to finalize its purchase of the Plaza on Friday, June 28, 2024.

Just a few days later on Monday, July 1, leaders of the company, alongside Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas, are set to meet with Kansas City area reporters to share their vision for the revitalization of Kansas City's "crown jewel."

RELATED | Ahead of County Club Plaza sale, former mayor discusses ‘the crown jewel of Kansas City’

RELATED | New Country Club Plaza owners, Kansas City leaders call press conference to share vision

We want to hear from you. What questions should we ask?

Fill out the survey form below and we'll add to the list of potential questions for Monday's news conference.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone