Sweet Petites in Kansas City's River Market announces it will close

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sweet Petites in the Kansas City's River Market is closing its doors.

While its staff takes pride in baking sweet treats and keeping their customers happy, the owner said that's no longer enough to keep their doors open.

“If we could pick up the shop and move it, we would,” owner Lindsay Goff said. “We are paying to park, my customers are having to pay to park, even just to pick items up.”

Goff said owning her own bake shop was always the dream.

But the demands of owning her business have grown too much where the shop is located.

Kansas City implemented new parking payment structures this July. KSHB 41 spoke with other business owners who, like Goff, found it confusing and expensive. The City details parking rates on their website, including a local support program with monthly rates for businesses and business owners.

“I can't expect employees to pay to park to come to work, but as a small business, we can't pay for all of our employees to also park, Goff said.

Goff said she and her staff also have weathered security concerns. While some parking lots are affordable, Goff said they're not always in convenient locations.

“Asking employees to walk several blocks after hours or before hours when it's dark outside, I don't feel comfortable doing that,” Goff said. “Your rent going up and the cost of goods going up, it's hard on a small business.”

The River Market Community Association president shared this statement with KSHB 41:

“As the President of the River Market Community Association, I am pleased to provide an update on the ongoing efforts to address key concerns within our community.

Firstly, we understand the importance of ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors in our growing and densely populated neighborhood. To tackle this issue, River Market CID has established a Security Committee dedicated to implementing a comprehensive camera system to monitor and patrol the area effectively. While we acknowledge that this is a complex and costly process, we are committed to seeing it through to completion. Our goal is to have the new security measures operational by in the near future, enhancing the safety and well-being of everyone in the River Market.

Secondly, we recognize the challenges posed by the current parking situation, which is a direct result of the rapid growth and development within our city and neighborhood. As we continue to experience significant growth, it is essential for us to address the parking needs of our community. We are actively exploring solutions with representation from the city to alleviate the parking issues and enhance the overall accessibility of the River Market for residents, businesses, and visitors alike.

I want to assure you that we are dedicated to fostering a safe, vibrant, and inclusive community in the River Market. By working together and prioritizing the concerns of our residents, we can overcome challenges and build a stronger and more resilient neighborhood for the future. Thank you for your ongoing support and collaboration as we strive to make the River Market a better place for all.”