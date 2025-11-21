Tale of two cities: Basehor gains long-awaited grocery store, KCK to lose one

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

A new grocery store opened in Basehor, Kansas this week, marking the city's first supermarket in over a decade.

Meanwhile, downtown Kansas City, Kansas prepares to lose its only grocery store at the end of the year.

KSHB 41’s Rachel Henderson covers both areas and visited both stores Wednesday.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Fareway's Basehor location, located at 15790 State Avenue.

The 21,000-square-foot Basehor Fareway Meat & Grocery employs over 100 people and has drawn enthusiastic crowds since opening.

It's located at 15790 State Avenue and is Fareway's first full-sized Kansas location.

KSHB 41 attended the groundbreaking in April.

Mayor Dick Drennon celebrated the milestone with excitement.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Dick Drennon, Basehor mayor

“To see it and see this parking lot completely full is the best feeling that I’ve had since being mayor,” Drennon said.

For Drennon, the store's opening represents the culmination of years of effort, dating back to his time on the city council before becoming mayor.

Drennon was just re-elected November 4 to serve another term as mayor.

"I've been working on getting the store here in Basehor for 17 years," Drennon said.

He explained the challenges the city faced in attracting a grocery retailer.

"Not enough rooftops at the time,” Drennon said. “People didn't want to come here, but Fareway looked past that," Drennon said. "The way we treat their family is just how we want our people treated here in Basehor."

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Kris Erdman, grocery manager at Basehor Fareway Meat & Grocery

Kris Erdman just became a part of Basehor’s family.

He and his family moved from Iowa to Basehor ahead of the opening.

"It's something that they really needed, so we're just happy to provide that," said Kris Erdman, grocery manager at Basehor Fareway Meat & Grocery. "We carry out your groceries to your car, we greet everyone that comes in, so it's just that family atmosphere that we provide."

The opening comes as downtown Kansas City, Kansas faces the loss of its only grocery store.

The MERC co-op announced in July it will close at the end of the year after opening in 2020.

"Unfortunately, financially, continuing to operate isn't feasible for us," said Laura Marsh, the Marketing Director for the Merc Co+op.

James Young, who lives two blocks from the MERC, expressed disappointment about the closure.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 James Young, MERC customer

"This is the only store on 5th and Minnesota that we can buy our groceries from, unless we go farther out west," Young said. "It's really convenient for us."

Young noted the store's importance for seniors lacking means of transportation in the area.

"That's really upsetting," Young said about the closure.

City leaders in Kansas City, Kansas say they're already in talks with potential replacements but won't disclose details.

They indicated they want a reputable, first class grocer to take over the location.

Customer Cary Tuckey was among the eager shoppers at the new Basehor store Wednesday, admitting she "had to make up a list just so I could come here."

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Cary Tuckey, Fareway customer

She praised the store's organization, noting "everything's all lined up, and all the shelves are full."

Tuckey also attended the store's ribbon cutting ceremony and was impressed by what she saw.

Before that, she was actively monitoring the store's Facebook page.

"I Came to the ribbon cutting last night, and it was just so exciting," Tuckey said. "It's a gorgeous store. Absolutely beautiful."

As one town’s years of waiting pays off, another awaits an outcome.

