Tale of two Southwest travelers: The cost of waiting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Instead of being home in Washington DC, Sherri Wyatt found herself stuck in Kansas City.

"Well, I was supposed to fly out this morning at 8:15 a.m. nonstop," Wyatt said. "That would've gotten me there at 11:30 and I could be at my office tomorrow morning. They cannot get me on anything before January 3rd."

Unable to wait that long to return to her job in Washington, DC, she visited ticket counters for other airlines.

She eventually lucked out with Delta.

But, she says the only seat left was in first class and the one-way ticket cost her close to $900.

But, not everyone can afford to spend hundreds of dollars to catch a flight on another airline.

Sadly, that was the case for Reno, Nevada, native Jackson Smith, who's been stuck in KCMO since Christmas Eve.

"I was flying out to Florida because my step-brother had passed away and we laid him to rest," Smith said. "And, on the way back, I was supposed to connect in Denver, but they dropped us off here and told us that we had to reschedule on another flight," he said.

"I do not know anyone here," Smith said. "I’ve never been to the city. It’s just been really rough."

As if he wait isn't bad enough, Southwest told him because they don't have contracts with local businesses, they're unable to offer food or hotel vouchers.

That same problem is being dealt with by several other passengers at KCI.

With no family or friends to stay with, Smith say he's now run out of money, having to pay to stay in a hotel for the past three nights.

We reached out to Southwest to ask if travelers are eligible for food or hotel vouchers.

A spokesperson replied via email the only option is to try to get reimbursed for those expenses.

In a statement the airline sent to KSHB 41, they stated "requests for reasonable reimbursements directly related to the travel disruption will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis to support the customer, including meals, hotels, and alternate transportation."

The website also states, "If you have been impacted by a flight cancellation or significant flight delay between December 24, 2022, and January 2, 2023, you may submit receipts for consideration via email us on southwest dot com. We will honor reasonable requests for reimbursement for meals, hotel, and alternate transportation."

Wyatt hopes Southwest will reimburse her for the money she spent on her Delta flight.

Hours after we spoke to Smith, his family was able to loan him money to book a return flight on Spirit Airlines on Thursday.

A friend booked him a hotel room for the night.

But, that still leaves him unsure of where he'll stay Wednesday night.

He's also worried about what repercussions he'll face with his job when he finally gets home.

