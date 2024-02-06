Taylor Swift, Chiefs help Kansas City clothing store ‘dream bigger than ever before’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dec. 10 was a chilly day for the Chiefs to play the Bills at home at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium; it was also the day Chris Harrington’s life — and business — changed forever.

Taylor Swift was there, cheering on her boyfriend, star tight end Travis Kelce. As Swift sat by his family and friends in his suite, she was wearing a sweatshirt from Harrington’s Kansas City store.

Harrington owns Westside Storey, a boutique known for its vintage apparel in Kansas City’s Westside neighborhood. From this day on, Taylor Swift has brought national attention to the store.

“I kept waiting for the Taylor effect honeymoon to calm down a little bit, but it picked right back up as soon as the Chiefs started winning playoff games and got back on the platform they’re at,” Harrington said.

Harrington and his team traced an order for vintage Chiefs clothing back in October to Taylor Swift. It helped their vintage sales double in December.

“It’s been a challenge trying to keep up with the demand of people wanting to look for it,” Harrington said.

Harrington and his team designed their own Super Bowl shirt, which they’re selling in store now. He says they’re already fielding other designs and ideas if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl this Sunday. Despite how exciting this year has been for many small businesses, Harrington said it’s their job to be ready for it.

“Six or seven years ago, I don’t think we would’ve thought about it or been ready, but this is our sixth time around,” Harrington said. “We better be ready for it when it happens and always try to have something on deck for that.”

Kelce has been in Westside Storey a few times before, so who knows, maybe one day he and Taylor Swift will come in together.

“It’s like a double edge, trying to just be a fan of the game and enjoy the game, but also thinking in the back of your head, 'Oh my gosh, I’ve got to get this design up, we’ve got to be ready for this,” Harrington said.