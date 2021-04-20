Watch
‘Ted Lasso’ starring Jason Sudeikis returns July 23 with 12-episode 2nd season

This image released by Apple TV Plus shows Nick Mohammed, from left, Jason Sudeikis, and Brendan Hunt in "Ted Lasso." The cast is nominated for a SAG Award for best ensemble in a comedy series.
Posted at 1:41 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 14:41:46-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The second season of Apple TV+’s award-winning “Ted Lasso” will be released on July 23.

The announcement came Tuesday via social media.

The show, which stars Kansas City native Jason Sudeikis as the titular character, is based on characters originally developed for NBC Sports' acquisition of English Premier League broadcasting rights.

Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a former Wichita State football coach who takes over as manager for an English soccer team called AFC Richmond.

The Shockers haven’t fielded a football team since 1986 and AFC Richmond is fictional, though “Ted Lasso” is filled with sly nods to Sudeikis’ (and Lasso’s) Midwest roots.

The first three episodes of the 10-episode debut season were released Aug. 14, 2020, and Apple TV+ announced within the first week that “Ted Lasso” had been renewed for a second season.

“Kindness makes a comeback” with the 12-episode second season on July 23 and Apple TV+ already announced in October 2020 that a third season is coming.

Sudeikis won a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award and Critics’ Choice Television Award for his portrayal of Lasso.

The show also won a Critics’ Choice Television Award and Writers Guild of America Award for its debut season.

Sporting Kansas City orchestrated an April Fool's prank based on characters from "Ted Lasso" earlier this month.

