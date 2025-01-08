The kitchen table classroom: Hickman Mills families adapt to virtual learning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As virtual learning continues across the Kansas City area this week due to remnants of blizzard, families in the Hickman Mills C-1 School District are facing the challenges of balancing online education with everyday life.

KSHB 41's Megan Abundis spent time with a Hickman family to understand their experience.

"The kitchen table is always where we are — the kitchen table," said Irene Kendrick, the Hickman Mills School Board president and a grandparent in the district. "Adrian was able to log into the teacher instruction today, and so was AJ; they had some class instruction."

The Kendrick family is just one example of how many families are adapting to the new normal of online learning.

The Kendricks say virtual days or other alternative methods of learnings are getting easier because of past experiences.

"When COVID first hit, we was all scrambling, but now it's all routine — if we have a snow day or a pie day, then we know what to do," Kendrick said. "Now that we have the technology and can log them in online, and the kids know how to log in, they have their password, it's easy for them to go wherever they need to go and access the assignments they have for them."

With students learning from home, parents are navigating how to creating a supportive learning environment while managing their own schedules and responsibilities.

"You gotta set that time of day they are going to do it," said William Kendrick, Irene's husband.

They too see the challenges and the successes of at-home learning.

Irene Kendrick's goal is for all Hickman students to keep moving forward.

"It helps the kids get caught up with their assignments so each kid is moving up faster now that we have the access support," Irene Kendrick said. "We want them to succeed and have a higher education."

Hickman Mills School District families will have an AMI day on Thursday, Jan. 9.

