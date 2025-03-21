"These are neighbors" -- Blue Springs community rallies behind apartment fire victims

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire.

An apartment fire Tuesday displaced 14 Blue Springs residents.

On Tuesday evening, just before 6:30 PM, the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District responded to a fire at The Lodge apartments. The building is a total loss, damaging 10 units and displacing multiple families.

One of the 14 displaced in Ben Velasco. Velasco lived on the bottom floor and was preparing to move out soon because he was getting married this Saturday. However, most of his belongings sustained water and smoke damage.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Ben Velasco is one of the 14 people displaced by the apartment fire.

“I still have the joy of going through what all like, all my clothes that I can kind of clean up, see if I can get any of the water and all of the stains and smell of smoke off of it. Some of the things that were really salvageable were my wedding ring and my fiance's wedding band," said Velasco.

Velasco recalled the initial moment he pulled up to see his building in flames.

“Just an overwhelming just kind of like feeling of like shock. I really had no like, I don't remember. It was such a blur. I just remember just being like, in panic mode," said Velasco.

Velasco and his other fellow tenants have now had to restart by finding places to sleep and rebuilding their basic belongings.

Blue Springs residents responded almost instantly to offer help in any form.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Joy Trenolone donated items to fire victims.

“Everyone needs help sometimes and to lose things like that, it’s heartbreaking," said resident Joy Trenolone. Trenolone brought a car full of donations to help.

Local organizations Many Parts, One Body, Open Table and Feeding Calls teamed up to support the fire victims. The groups have been gathering donations and money to give to the families.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Alex Duvall is the president of the faith-based nonprofit Many Parts, One Body

“These are neighbors effectively, right? And so how can we get help," asked Alex Duvall, president of Many Parts, One Body. “So they everything that you own, that you maybe take for granted on a daily basis, is gone for these people. And so coats, shirts, everything from the toes up.”

Duvall said Hy-Vee donated money to give families grocery gift cards. On Thursday, the groups met to collect donations from the community. Within 30 minutes, one truck bed was already full.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Just a fraction of the donations from Thursday.

The groups are meeting again on Friday, March 21, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM to accept more donations in the Blue Springs City Thrift parking lot, located at 1102 NW Woods Chapel Rd. Duvall said they are looking for anything that will help people get back on their feet, from clothing to hygiene products to appliances.

“I do know that there are a lot of people that need more," said Velasco.

Velasco has friends and family to fall back on for support. He is grateful the outcome wasn't worse and that he is still able to walk down the aisle.

“By the grace of God, like, and by our Savior Jesus, like, we were all safe, we were all taken care of," said Velasco.

Monetary donations can be made via Many Parts, One Body here.