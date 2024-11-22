'This is going to be big': KU Health System partners with salon for inclusive hair care

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lenora Leathers started doing hair at her parent's home when she was 13 years old.

As a Black woman and salon owner, Leathers knows products aren't always available for textured hair, which are curlier hair patterns prevalent among people of color.

As the founder of Savvy Salon in Lee's Summit, she's transitioned from behind the chair to running her business. That includes creating her own hair care products for the salon's clientele.

This summer, she got a visit from a registered nurse with the University of Kansas Health System who thought her products should have a place in hospitals.

"She saw the need that this is an issue in the health system," Leathers said. "There are so many patients who may spend the night and don't have access to the products that work for their hair."

Whitney Huddleston, the registered nurse who spearheaded the idea, was inspired by her children who are biracial.

Hundreds of "textured hair kits" using Leathers' products launched this week.

The kits will start off being distributed to any patient in Dialysis and Cambridge Pre-Post units at KU's 39th Street and Rainbow Boulevard campus.

The program is called “Rooted in Change: Understanding the Cultural Differences of Hair Care.”

It's funded by the health system's STAR Fund, a grant established in 2004 that's supported by employee contributions.

It allows the hospital to introduce new patient-centered programs that are outside the regular budget.

The purpose of the textured hair kits is to address the unique needs of patients who may have difficulty accessing appropriate hair care products during hospital stays.

"I told [Whitney] 'Hey, not only do they need shampoo and conditioner, especially for textured hair, they need products to help detangle the hair. That's a pick and a bonnet at night to sleep," Leathers said.

As a multi-cultural salon, Leathers already embraces different hair types.

Now, she's a part of an effort for hospitals to do the same.

Leathers said: "We had someone reach out, a cancer patient. She reached out on social media and said I am a cancer patient at KU. Can I have one of these kits? They got right on it and mailed one to her home."

After the pilot, the goal is to expand the program throughout the health system.

Leathers wants more hospitals to join the partnership.

"People never forget how you make them feel. Not only are we making clients feel an amazing way in a salon but in the space of a hospital," she said. "I'm mind blown."

