Thousands run in Garmin Kansas City Marathon

Run canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19
Kansas City Marathon
Posted at 10:15 AM, Oct 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-16 11:15:58-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 6,000 ran in the Garmin Kansas City Marathon on Saturday, which started in front of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art this year.

The change of the start and finish line was due to construction of the Kansas City Street Car.

Runners started at Emanuel Cleaver Boulevard II between Oak Street and Locust Street heading west.

They then continued throughout the city stretching from Sixth Street to 75th Street.

In 2020, the marathon was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Charitable partners of the marathon include Win for KC, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City and Team World Vision.

