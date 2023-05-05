Tiffany Springs Senior Living residents continue feeding neighbors through 'Little Food Pantry'

NORTHMOOR, Mo. — A Kansas City-area senior citizen is doing his part to lift some financial burden off families.

Ernie Martel started the “Little Food Pantry” back in 2021 in Northmoor, Missouri, to honor his late wife, June, who was a lifelong philanthropist.

“She was always giving to charity, to church [and] she was always buying food for the food pantry," Martel said. "She was always giving to Harvesters, she gave to St. Jude’s, she gave to the Children’s Mercy Hospital. I think she would be pleased with it.”

The community pantry, open 24/7, is stocked with donations from the Tiffany Springs Senior Living community. Martel has been asking for a $1 donation per month, per person. There are about 150 residents.

“Without the people at Tiffany Springs, this wouldn’t be possible because I wouldn’t be able to afford it,” Martel said. “We’re called the three amigos at Tiffany Springs, where we live, and without these two guys’ transportation, I don’t drive anymore — I wouldn’t be able to do this by myself.”

Over the last 20 months, Martel, along with his friends John McCarthy and Steve Binns, delivered over 15,000 pounds of food. They check on the pantry once or twice a week and make sure it is stocked at all times.

“Whatever we buy, we try to buy something that goes with it," Martel said. "Syrup is no good without pancakes, and pancake is no good without syrup."

They say the need for the pantry, which is located just a few blocks from government (HUD) housing, has only grown since the pandemic.

“I have no idea who gets it, and I don’t really wanna know. It just makes me feel good that they are getting it,” Martel said. “When I come down here in a week or two and this is all gone, I know I’ve helped somebody that really needs it.”

Martel, McCarthy and Binns say it has been rewarding to see others come alongside their mission — they see items in the pantry all the time they did not put in themselves.

His vision of creating a true community partnership is something Martel says is bigger than himself.

"I’ve been blessed all my life. I’ve never been out of work, always had a good job, raised a good family and this is my way of giving back to the community,” Martel said.

Martel says his daughter and son-in-law, who help him run the pantry, will continue his passion long after he is gone.