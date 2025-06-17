Tight security, protestors greet U.S. Rep. Mark Alford at Belton, Missouri, town hall

BELTON, Mo. — Tight security lined Memorial Station near downtown Belton on Monday night.

A public town hall with Republican Rep. Mark Alford (MO-06), hosted by KCUR, drew a crowd of protesters.

Jake Weller/KSHB Rep. Mark Alford (R - Missouri, District 6)

"Thank you for exercising your First Amendment right," Rep. Alford said, addressing the crowd of approximately 100 people at his arrival at the event. "I look forward to meaningful conversations here."

Civil discourse was Alford's message out the gate.

Protesters used profanity in an attempt to get their message across to the Congressman.

Jake Weller/KSHB Woman at Rep. Mark Alford's 100th townhall in Belton, Missouri approaches the Congressman while yelling.

One woman inside the event interrupted, screamed and even began moving toward Alford. Members of KCUR staff helped escort the woman outside.

"I campaigned to be the most accessible Congressman that the U.S. House has ever had. I think we proved that," Alford told members of the media. "We proved that a couple months ago at the coffee house in Belton."

KSHB 41 previously attended an informal public town hall in Belton in February.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB US Representative Mark Alford hosts an event in Belton, Missouri.

Alford's event drew hundreds in the downtown area, including an Internal Revenue Service employee, Daniel Scharpenburg, vice president of a union that represents approximately 6,000 federal employees, but doesn't include Alford's district.

"I got in front of him and I asked him, 'How many of the 34,000 government workers in Kansas City do you think should be fired, Mark?' And he said to me, 'God has a plan for fired federal workers,'" stated Scharpenburg. "That was really insulting and demeaning to me. It's dismissive, it's to say I don't care that you're getting fired. God has a plan for you. Don't worry about it."

Jake Weller/KSHB Rep. Mark Alford protesters at a June townhall in Belton, Missouri.

Many of the protesters in attendance were standing behind police tape as they challenged federal cuts to numerous programs by the Trump Administration.

Many criticized Rep. Alford's support of President Trump and Republican leadership.

"We are making a course correction in America," Alford told the crowd. "But like it or not, this is what 77 million of your fellow citizens voted for," Alford said.

Jake Weller/KSHB Rep. Alford speaking at a Belton Townhall

Approached with shouting and consistent disagreement from the crowd to questions presented by host Steve Kraske, the Congressman addressed hot button political issues.

Immigration, Israel, tariffs, federal program cuts, and agriculture, to name a few.

Rep. Alford hammered home his message on civil discourse and offering support for Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II

KSHB 41 first reported on Monday Congressman Cleaver was named on a "hit list" that was supposedly written by the suspect in the murder of a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband over the weekend.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver II

"My wife is pretty upset that I'm still doing this, but we have good security here tonight," Rep. Alford said. "We have to cool our rhetoric, really, on both sides, and I'm making a renewed effort to do that, whether it's in social media or the way that we speak with each other on the House floor, it should be with decorum and respect, and I'm recommitting my efforts in doing that."

Jake Weller/KSHB Rep. Alford Event in Belton, Missouri

The Cass County Sheriff's Office, Belton Police Department, and Belton Fire Department were on hand for crowd control.

Rep. Alford told KSHB 41 many of the changes in the new Trump Administration and Congress are to cut back on waste, fraud, and abuse.

"I don't think the people who are shouting and yelling realize the danger that our country is in right now economically, how close we are to going over the edge," he explained. "We are gaining a trillion dollars in interest every year on that debt, and until we turn things around and we start controlling our spending, we're not going to climb out of that hole. We're going to hit a reef and we're going to sink as a country."

Jake Weller/KSHB Belton Police Officers at Rep. Mark Alford Townhall

Monday night's event in Belton was Congressman Alford's 100th public town hall. The public town hall series continues at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Lincoln, Missouri, at 525 N. 65 Hwy.

"What I really want from this is for him to see us and to recognize we're here and to realize that he's supposed to be a co-equal branch of government," added Scharpenburg. "He's not supposed to just do whatever Donald Trump wants all the time. Congress is supposed to check the President's power, and not just give it a rubber stamp. And that seems like all MAGA Mark Alford is interested in doing."

