‘Too great of a person to have gone in that manner’: Amazon driver killed in Ray County leaves impact

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Neashya Wright scrolled through her phone for days after her friend and former coworker died Monday.

“It’s like my brain registers what happened,” Wright said. “But my heart has not yet.”

Wright first met the delivery driver killed outside of a home Monday night while working for a third-party delivery service.

The Ray County Sheriff’s Office said it could take up to 16 weeks to determine the official cause of death. It’s possible dogs living at the house attacked and killed him.

“He’s a great person. A very, very, very great person, and I want the world to know that,” she said. “Because I know he was too great of a person to have gone in that manner. But, if he had to go in that way to make a difference, that’s what God said has to be done.”

When deputies attempted to contact the victim, they located two aggressive dogs, a German Shepherd and English Mastiff.

One deputy shot and injured the mastiff due to aggressive behavior. The dogs returned to the home, and deputies said they could hear barking and saw blood on the doggy door of the home. Deputies later entered the residence and shot and killed the dogs to protect those responding to the scene.

“It’s just terrible to think anyone’s pets would do that,” Wright said.

As a delivery driver dispatcher, Wright suggested shoppers with animals who can access the front yard order Amazon packages to a delivery hub, avoiding interactions altogether.

“We can always replace a van that’s been damaged, wrecked,” she said. “We can always attempt a delivery on a package later. But we can never, ever replace a driver’s life.”