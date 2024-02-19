Toys, gaming systems donated to children shot after Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Various organizations around the Kansas City metro leapt into action after more than 20 people were shot at the conclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs Kingdom Champions Victory Parade.

Online donation platforms like GoFundMe and the United Way received more than $1 million in donations.

“So many folks came out to support these folks monetarily,” said KC Pioneers founder, Sam Kulikov. “From the gaming perspective, we realized we could provide these kids a moment of respite from some of that potential trauma they have experienced last week, and give them an opportunity to just escape.”

Kulikov and his counterparts at Level Up Arena have collected dozens of gaming devices and computers for kids who spent days in hospitals because of their injuries.

Kulikov got help from other gaming programs, Hy-Vee Arena and Nebraska Furniture Mart to make it happen.

“Cause that’s just what Kansas Citians do,” he said. “They put down whatever they have going on to lend a hand during times of need.”

Sammie Magee watched from just outside the area with an ache in her heart during Wednesday afternoon’s coverage of the shootings.

“This just hit way too close to home this time and I feel like I have to do something to step in and help,” said Magee, 17.

Magee started her own toy drive in 2022 after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

She expanded her efforts to her own community after Wednesday’s shooting.

“My complete drive with this is the 21 victims from Uvalde Texas. Even in death, I am still able to help them carry on their memory, and they are still helping people,” she said. “Now their memory is making it to Kansas because they are helping kids here.”

She’s gathering virtual donations through an Amazon wish list.

“If it’s something they really want, it can take their mind off of the scary things for a minute,” Magee said.

She is also taking monetary donations over Venmo for the victim's future needs as she continues to meet impacted families.

You can find her @Sammie-Magee

Kulikov is looking to connect with more families impacted by the parade shooting to get them gaming devices the children treated at Children’s Mercy Hospitl do not need.

Kulikov can be reached through KC Pioneers or Level Up Arena social platforms.