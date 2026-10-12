I-670 in downtown KCMO to close for nearly 2 years as Roy Blunt Luminary Park construction begins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Construction on the Roy Blunt Luminary Park over Interstate 670 in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, will get underway this winter, which means a long-term closure for the interstate.

The city of KCMO stated in a news release that I-670 in downtown will close in early December and stay closed through September 2028. Surrounding city streets will endure intermittent closures during that time, too.

The KCMO City Council approved the start of construction last month.

Phase 1 is set to establish 50% of tunnel infrastructure as well as the first block from Wyandotte Street to Baltimore Avenue.

—Watch: Downtown businesses anticipating Roy Blunt Luminary Park—

Downtown businesses anticipating Roy Blunt Luminary Park

The city expects the project to be complete by spring 2029.

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While I-670 is closed for the luminary park, Interstate 70 will be closed for 11 months between Prospect Avenue and Van Brunt Boulevard.

More coverage on the upcoming I-70 closure can be found here.

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