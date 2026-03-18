MoDOT working on temporary fix for US 169 Highway

KSHB 41 anchor/reporter Daniela Leon covers transportation-related issues in Kansas City. Share your story idea with Daniela.
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During our latest Let’s Talk event in Gladstone, residents wanted to know when northbound U.S. 169 Highway will reopen.
The Missouri Department of Transportation says crews will soon begin work on a temporary fix.
In December, northbound 169 Highway was shut down after drivers encountered a raised expansion joint on the bridge.
Dashcam video shared on social media captured the moment a pickup truck hit the joint. In the video, the truck’s bed visibly bounced after crossing the left lane.
“As I entered the bridge, there was a noticeable jolt when I went over…" said driver Mary McCawley. "I didn’t know at the time that’s what it was. It just felt way different than normal."
Over the next few weeks, MoDOT crews will construct crossovers to shift traffic so both directions can operate. The new head-to-head traffic pattern will run across the southbound bridge, with one lane each way.
MoDOT expects this setup to be in place late April or early May.
Access from 169 Highway to Highway 9 may be limited during construction, but drivers will still be able to reach the airport via northbound 169 across the Buck O’Neil Bridge.
MoDOT says the northbound 169 Highway bridge will be replaced after the World Cup.
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