Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Trying to keep your car cool? Cracking windows won't always help

Driving a Car
Storyblocks
A woman holding the steering wheel of a car with one hand while driving.
Driving a Car
Posted at 12:03 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 13:22:00-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures around the Kansas City Metro area have been sweltering, with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect through Thursday.

Cracking your car windows to combat the extreme heat will work for a while, but after an hour, there will be no change in the car's temperature.

Interior Car Temperatures

The graphic above shows a car's temperature difference between cracked and closed windows over 60+ minutes.

For example, if the temperature outside is 92° and you crack your windows, your car will be about 10° cooler than if your windows were closed for over 40 minutes.

But after 50 minutes, the temperature difference gets drastically closer, and at 60 minutes, there is no difference.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock