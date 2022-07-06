Trying to keep your car cool? Cracking windows won't always help

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures around the Kansas City Metro area have been sweltering, with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect through Thursday.

Cracking your car windows to combat the extreme heat will work for a while, but after an hour, there will be no change in the car's temperature.

Wes Peery

The graphic above shows a car's temperature difference between cracked and closed windows over 60+ minutes.

For example, if the temperature outside is 92° and you crack your windows, your car will be about 10° cooler than if your windows were closed for over 40 minutes.

But after 50 minutes, the temperature difference gets drastically closer, and at 60 minutes, there is no difference.

—