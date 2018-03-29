University of Kansas Hospital reports case of measles

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The University of Kansas Hospital is notifying patients and employees of potential exposure after a patient tested positive for measles.

According to the hospital, that patient visited the emergency department and other parts of the facility on Friday, March 23.

This is the 14th case of measles reported in Kansas since March 6. However, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said it is not related to the 13-case outbreak currently spanning Johnson, Linn, and Miami counties.

The latest case is reportedly linked to travel outside the U.S.

The University of Kansas Hospital is contacting people who worked in or visited these locations during the following time frames:

Friday, March 23 between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. in the Emergency Department

From Friday, March 23 at 9 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, March 26 in the first floor unit 15, which houses cystic fibrosis and medical telemetry

From Friday, March 23 at 9 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, March 26 in common areas of the main hospital, like the cafeteria, the main lobby and atrium, the coffee shop and gift shop.

Questions and concerns can be directed to the Wyandotte County Health Department at 913-573-8855 or the Kansas Department of Health and Education Epidemiology Hotline at 877-427-7317.