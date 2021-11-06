Upcoming holiday lights events

KSHB 41 News

Posted at 8:27 PM, Nov 05, 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Holiday lights displays are popping up around the Kansas City metro. North Pole Acres

Run time: Nov. 5 to Jan. 2, 2022

Open: 6-11 p.m. nightly

Price: Starts at $25

Location: 1010 NW. 1st St., Oak Grove, Missouri

For more information, click here Magic of Lights

Run time: Nov. 24 to Dec. 24 — closed Dec. 5, Dec. 10

Open: 5-10 p.m. nightly

Price: Starts at $25

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

For more information, click here Winter Magic in Swope Park

Run time: Nov. 2 to Jan. 2, 2022

Open: Nov. 2 to Nov. 6 from 7-10 p.m. nightly

Nov. 7 to Jan. 2 from 6-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 6-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Price: Starts at $25

Location: Camp Lake of the Woods in Swope Park

7332 Oakwood Dr., Kansas City, Missouri

Enter at 8400 Blue River Road

For more information, click here Festival of Lights

Run time: Nov. 11 to Dec. 30

Open: 4-10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

Price: $13 for adults, $11 for seniors, $6 for children ages five through 12

$5 required for parking

Location: Powell Gardens

1609 NW. U.S. Highway 50, Kingsville, Missouri

For more information, click here Holiday Lights on the Farmstead

Run time: Nov. 25 to Jan. 7, 2022

Open: 5-11 p.m. nightly

Price: Free

Location: 13800 Switzer, Overland Park, Kansas

For more information, click here Luminary Walk at the Arboretum

Run time: Nov. 26, 27

Dec. 3, 4, 9, 10, 16, 17, 18

Open: 5-10 p.m., last entry at 9 p.m.

Price: $15

Children younger than five are free Parking is free

Location: Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens

8909 W. 179th St., Overland Park, Kansas

For more information, click here Sar-Ko Aglow

Run time: Dec. 3 to Jan. 17, 2022

Open: Official lighting ceremony will be Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park

87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road, Lenexa, Kansas

Inclement weather: Event canceled if temperature and/or wind chill is 15 degrees or lower

For more information, click here Holiday Reflections

Run time: Nov. 26 to Dec. 27

Open: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Last tickets, entry one hour before each session ends

Price: Starts at $5

Location: Union Station

30 W. Pershing Road, Kansas City, Missouri

For more information, click here

