Upcoming holiday lights events

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Holiday lights displays are popping up around the Kansas City metro.
North Pole Acres
- Run time: Nov. 5 to Jan. 2, 2022
- Open: 6-11 p.m. nightly
- Price: Starts at $25
- Location: 1010 NW. 1st St., Oak Grove, Missouri
- For more information, click here
- Run time: Nov. 24 to Dec. 24 — closed Dec. 5, Dec. 10
- Open: 5-10 p.m. nightly
- Price: Starts at $25
- Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- For more information, click here
Winter Magic in Swope Park
- Run time: Nov. 2 to Jan. 2, 2022
- Open: Nov. 2 to Nov. 6 from 7-10 p.m. nightly
- Nov. 7 to Jan. 2 from 6-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 6-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- Price: Starts at $25
- Location: Camp Lake of the Woods in Swope Park
- 7332 Oakwood Dr., Kansas City, Missouri
- Enter at 8400 Blue River Road
- For more information, click here
Festival of Lights
- Run time: Nov. 11 to Dec. 30
- Open: 4-10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
- Price: $13 for adults, $11 for seniors, $6 for children ages five through 12
- $5 required for parking
- Location: Powell Gardens
- 1609 NW. U.S. Highway 50, Kingsville, Missouri
- For more information, click here
Holiday Lights on the Farmstead
- Run time: Nov. 25 to Jan. 7, 2022
- Open: 5-11 p.m. nightly
- Price: Free
- Location: 13800 Switzer, Overland Park, Kansas
- For more information, click here
Luminary Walk at the Arboretum
- Run time: Nov. 26, 27
- Dec. 3, 4, 9, 10, 16, 17, 18
- Open: 5-10 p.m., last entry at 9 p.m.
- Price: $15
- Children younger than five are free
- Parking is free
- Location: Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens
- 8909 W. 179th St., Overland Park, Kansas
- For more information, click here
Sar-Ko Aglow
- Run time: Dec. 3 to Jan. 17, 2022
- Open: Official lighting ceremony will be Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.
- Price: Free
- Location: Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park
- 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road, Lenexa, Kansas
- Inclement weather: Event canceled if temperature and/or wind chill is 15 degrees or lower
- For more information, click here
Holiday Reflections
- Run time: Nov. 26 to Dec. 27
- Open: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday
- Last tickets, entry one hour before each session ends
- Price: Starts at $5
- Location: Union Station
- 30 W. Pershing Road, Kansas City, Missouri
- For more information, click here