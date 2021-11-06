Upcoming holiday lights events

Watch
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Holiday lights displays are popping up around the Kansas City metro.

North Pole Acres

  • Run time: Nov. 5 to Jan. 2, 2022
  • Open: 6-11 p.m. nightly
  • Price: Starts at $25
  • Location: 1010 NW. 1st St., Oak Grove, Missouri
  • For more information, click here

Magic of Lights

  • Run time: Nov. 24 to Dec. 24 — closed Dec. 5, Dec. 10
  • Open: 5-10 p.m. nightly
  • Price: Starts at $25
  • Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
  • For more information, click here

Winter Magic in Swope Park

  • Run time: Nov. 2 to Jan. 2, 2022
  • Open: Nov. 2 to Nov. 6 from 7-10 p.m. nightly
    • Nov. 7 to Jan. 2 from 6-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 6-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday
  • Price: Starts at $25
  • Location: Camp Lake of the Woods in Swope Park
    • 7332 Oakwood Dr., Kansas City, Missouri
      • Enter at 8400 Blue River Road
  • For more information, click here

Festival of Lights

  • Run time: Nov. 11 to Dec. 30
  • Open: 4-10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Price: $13 for adults, $11 for seniors, $6 for children ages five through 12
    • $5 required for parking
  • Location: Powell Gardens
    • 1609 NW. U.S. Highway 50, Kingsville, Missouri
  • For more information, click here

Holiday Lights on the Farmstead

  • Run time: Nov. 25 to Jan. 7, 2022
  • Open: 5-11 p.m. nightly
  • Price: Free
  • Location: 13800 Switzer, Overland Park, Kansas
  • For more information, click here

Luminary Walk at the Arboretum

  • Run time: Nov. 26, 27
    • Dec. 3, 4, 9, 10, 16, 17, 18
  • Open: 5-10 p.m., last entry at 9 p.m.
  • Price: $15
    • Children younger than five are free
    • Parking is free
  • Location: Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens
    • 8909 W. 179th St., Overland Park, Kansas
  • For more information, click here

Sar-Ko Aglow

  • Run time: Dec. 3 to Jan. 17, 2022
  • Open: Official lighting ceremony will be Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park
    • 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road, Lenexa, Kansas
  • Inclement weather: Event canceled if temperature and/or wind chill is 15 degrees or lower
  • For more information, click here

Holiday Reflections

  • Run time: Nov. 26 to Dec. 27
  • Open: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday
    • Last tickets, entry one hour before each session ends
  • Price: Starts at $5
  • Location: Union Station
    • 30 W. Pershing Road, Kansas City, Missouri
  • For more information, click here
