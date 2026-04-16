UPDATES | Residents continue to clean up, evaluate damage following Wednesday's severe weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residents in Henry County, Missouri, and Miami County, Kansas, are evaluating damage and clearing debris after severe weather moved through those communities Wednesday night.

We will have crews providing updates on the aftermath of Wednesday's storms throughout the morning.

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Follow all of our coverage below.

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6:18 a.m. | KSHB 41 heard from several homeowners grateful nobody was injured during the storm.

KSHB 41's Marlon Martinez talked to homeowners after last night's stormso

6:00 a.m. | KSHB 41 is live and talked to residents as they assess damage and talk about the storm rolling through last night.

Residents assess damage after severe weather in Kansas, MissourI

5:30 a.m. | The Clinton, Missouri School District will have an AMI Day today due to last night's tornado.

5:15 a.m. |The Miami County Sheriff's Office says power has been restored to the Hillsdale community after Monday's tornado.