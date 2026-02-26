USA Gymnastics terminates GAGE Center's membership after SafeSport allegations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday it had terminated GAGE Center's membership, effective immediately, following ongoing allegations from the U.S. Center for SafeSport.

In a letter Wednesday to parents/guardians and athletes at the Blue Springs facility, USA Gymnastics wrote it was terminating GAGE Center's USAG Member Club status due to "ongoing allegations of non-compliance with Center for SafeSport suspensions and the SafeSport Code, despite being provided notice and opportunity to comply."

GAGE Center co-founders Al Fong and Armine Barutyan-Fong were suspended in December 2025 by the U.S. Center for SafeSport after receiving allegations of physical and emotional misconduct. According to the USA Gymnastics letter, Al Fong's suspension was for five years and Barutyan-Fong's suspension was for one year.

Following the pair's suspension, GAGE Center designated Karla Grimes as the new club owner. Grimes was then subsequently suspended by SafeSport on Feb. 12.

Following Grimes' suspension, Tiffany Davenport was designated as club owner. On Feb. 18, Davenport was suspended by SafeSport.

LINK | SafeSport issues temporary suspensions for 2 GAGE employees

With GAGE's member club status terminated, any athletes training at the center will be ineligible to compete in USAG-sanctioned events as of March 2 until they register with a new USAG member club in good standing.

"We understand this news is concerning for you and your athlete," Wednesday's letter said. "USA Gymnastics values every athlete's participation in our sport and does not take membership termination actions lightly."

According to Wednesday's letter, the four cannot be involved with USAG member clubs, USAG events and activities involving USAG members, participate in training, travel, lodging or treatment related to USAG activities and events, enter any facility where USAG club activities are happening, train or coach USAG member athletes or be spectators at a meet inside a USA Gymnastics member club.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

