USS Kansas City crew raises flag flown on combat ship over Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Naval crew members from the USS Kansas City installed and raised an American flag at Union Station on Thursday morning.

The flag flew on their combat ship.

This is all part of Navy Week, an effort to educate and inform people about the U.S. Navy.

Thursday evening, there will be a patriotic musical performance done by the Navy Band Great Lakes at 5:45 p.m. in the Grand Hall. It is open to the public.

There will be an unveiling of a hand-crafted model of the USS Kansas City at 6:30 p.m., which will be on display in the Union Station Grand Hall for all to see.

The USS Kansas City and her crew are based in San Diego.

