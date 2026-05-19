KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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The Kansas City area’s busy severe weather season continued Monday night as wind gusts as high as 80 mph tore through the region .

The high winds did a number on power systems in the area, with Evergy and the Board of Public Utilities in Wyandotte County combining for roughly 100,000 customers without power at the peak.

Corey Scarborough Raymore, Missouri

Utility crews worked overnight to restore power. As of 11 a.m., Evergy had restored power to all but roughly 7,000 customers, while BPU had trimmed its outages down to roughly 1,500.

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As the utilities continued their work to restore power, other crews got to work overnight and Tuesday morning to clean up tree limbs and large branches that fell during the storm.

KSHB 41 News’ JuYeon Kim took this video showing several trees down in Washington Square Park in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Utility workers, public works crews spend Tuesday cleaning up from Monday night’s storms

Several other areas of the region reported tree limbs on power lines.

No injuries were reported.

Storm survey crews from the National Weather Service plan to survey storm damage in parts of Ray County, Missouri, and potentially an area of damage in the Belton/Raymore area.

Corey Scarborough Raymore, Missouri

What did you see in your neighborhood? Share your photos and videos with us at pics@kshb.com .

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