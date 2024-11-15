Van Horn High School in nationwide competition to renovate out-dated library

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire.

The library furniture at Van Horn High School is outdated, uncomfortable, and sometimes wobbly, according to staff and students.

That is why librarian Tammy Anderson entered the school into a nationwide competition through KI to win money for new furniture.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB Van Horn High School Librarian

“This library is the hub of our school, and so students come here to be creative, they come here to do work," said Anderson.

Anderson said she wants furniture that can be comfortable yet adaptable to make the library more functional. Seniors Araya Hersh and Alexis Brockman agree — they want to ditch the old wooden chairs for good.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB Araya Hersh and Alexis Brockman, Van Horn High School seniors

"It's hard to sit there and do essays and everything and not be comfortable because there's usually people in here. So chairs are already; the comfortable ones are already taken," said Hersh.

“Our furniture is very blocky and very big so, it would be nice if we had more ergonomic furniture. Vote so we don’t have back pain," said Brockman.

Anderson said as of Friday, the school was in the lead but every vote counts. Voting closes Sunday, Nov. 18. You can vote for Mrs. Anderson through this link.

—