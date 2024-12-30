'Very safe neighborhood': Brookside neighbors shocked after armed robbery at Earl's Premiere left 1 injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating an armed robbery near east 59th and Holmes streets.

It happened Saturday night, just before close at Earl's Premiere.

One person was assaulted while a pair of men robbed the restaurant and customers.

"There are people who have been here for 20, 30, 40 years — we love the neighborhood," said neighbor Mark Calvert. "It's a very, very safe neighborhood, so this is a big concern."

KSHB 41 News staff Mark Calvert

Other neighbors said the addition of Earl’s has improved the small strip of shops that sits on 59th Street.

Homeowners nearby said they didn’t hear any commotion Saturday night and were shocked to hear about the violent robbery.

Multiple people KSHB 41's Abby Dodge spoke to said the area has battled small acts of theft and property crime over the years, but Saturday's armed robbery is an escalation.

"It just kind of makes you wonder if it is going to be homes next," said neighbor Brad Matteuzzi.

KSHB 41 News staff Brad Matteuzzi

Neighbors said the incident reminded them of Shaun Brady's death earlier this year.

Police said a group tried to steal a car, then shot and killed Brady outside of his Brookside restaurant.

"One more upset in a series of upsets," said neighbor Timothy Hayes. "It’s just sadness. And it’s frustrating."

KSHB 41 News staff Timothy Hayes

Police are still investigating the armed robbery and had officers stop by Earl’s Premiere Monday afternoon to speak with the owners.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues, personal budgeting and everyday spending. Share your story idea with Abby.