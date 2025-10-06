‘Vibrant, vibrant change,’ Merriam development brings Trader Joe’s after years without a grocery store

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

Merriam has lacked a grocery store for years, but that's about to change with the arrival of Trader Joe's at the new Merriam Grand Station Marketplace.

Merriam development brings restaurant, Trader Joe’s after years without a grocery store

Before the popular grocery chain could move in, the developer had to relocate several existing businesses near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road. One of those businesses was PossAbilities Children's Therapy Group.

"Drake Development approached us about three years ago and started asking if we'd want to sell, which we gave them a hard no," said Jean Wetherilt, owner of PossAbilities Children's Therapy Group.

KSHB Jean Wetherilt

Wetherilt was happy in her space and didn't want to disrupt the children she serves. However, the developer eventually came to an agreement with her, offering a new building in Merriam and money to renovate it.

"We still wanted to have that presence in the community. They started looking, and found this building, offered to lease it to us," Wetherilt said.

The relocation was important for parents like Lee Lochner, who needed PossAbilities to stay in Merriam.

"We drive 30 minutes to get here. Being able to get here quickly was our biggest concern,” Lochner said. “It's a great location for them."

KSHB Lee Lochner

As PossAbilities moved out, construction began on the Merriam Grand Station Marketplace. The development includes Trader Joe's and will eventually feature apartments, retail spaces and restaurants. It's part of the larger Grand Station development across the street.

"Vibrant, vibrant change," Wetherilt said of the transformation.

As of September 29, the entire corridor is now a Community Improvement District, meaning purchases made there will include a 1% sales tax for the next 22 years, except for groceries. The city also committed $32 million in bonds and extended the Tax Increment Financing district around Interstate 35.

Chris Engel, Merriam city administrator, believes the development will have lasting impact.

"This development is going to be viewed as one of the more transformative things that helped elevate that intersection into what we ultimately hope it becomes for the next 30, 40, 50 years," Engel said.

KSHB Chris Engel

Now that PossAbilities is settled and the changes are taking shape, Wetherilt hopes the area remains family friendly.

"Personally, I hope they put a playground back,” she said. “That would be great to have a playground again in that neighborhood."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.