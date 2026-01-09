Video shows student protest Friday at Oak Park HS connected to allegations involving former administrator

KSHB 41 News anchor Caitlin Knute is interested in hearing from you. Send her an e-mail .

Video and photos provided to KSHB 41 News showed students gathering outside Oak Park High School on Friday, demonstrating in connection with allegations involving a former administrator.

On Thursday, the North Kansas City School District and high school officials notified the Oak Park High School community that an assistant principal had resigned his position after being placed on leave pending the results of an investigation into allegations of misconduct posted on social media.

"We take all reports seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation,” the district said Thursday.

Because the administrator has not been charged and the investigation remains open, KSHB 41 News is not naming the former administrator.

I spoke with Jay Davis, a recent Oak Park graduate who’s publicly made allegations involving that administrator on social media. He told me he reported his allegations directly to the school district.

The student alleges he was contacted by the assistant principal on a dating app shortly after he graduated.

While he acknowledges he was 18 and no longer a student at the school, he says the interactions made him uncomfortable.

"How can you text an 18-year-old with a straight face?" Davis questioned, adding, "That's weird, and gross, and like, that's not okay! That doesn't make me feel comfortable."

Davis says he shared his story and screenshots of alleged messages with that administrator with school officials.

While officials have not verified Davis' claim, we did check some of the school district's policies posted online, and found under "absolute prohibitions" a clause that makes it clear dating or romantically pursuing a current student is prohibited, which also applies to "a student immediately after graduation or immediately after a student has left the district."

The district did say it was aware of additional social media reports alleging the assistant principal had "inappropriate relationships with current students."

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that it had opened an investigation into the allegations and would work with district officials to learn more.

A sheriff’s spokesperson said the agency was made aware of the allegations Thursday morning.

“We are investigating these claims, and we ask anyone who has information about them to please contact the Sheriff’s Office directly,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information to share can call 816-407-3765.

