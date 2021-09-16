Vigil planned for fallen Independence Ofc. Blaize Madrid-Evans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the community will have a chance to reflect on the sacrifice of fallen Independence Police Department Ofc. Blaize Madrid-Evans.

A candlelight vigil is planned for 8 p.m. tonight outside the Independence Police Department, 223 N. Memorial Dr.

In a Facebook post, the police department encouraged all to attend, though advised event organizers only have a limited number of candles.

Madrid-Evans, 22, died late Wednesday night after he was involved in an exchange of gunfire that also left a suspect, Cody Harrison , dead earlier that day in an Independence neighborhood.

Fundraising efforts are underway to support Madrid-Evans’ family.

