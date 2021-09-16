Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Vigil planned for fallen Independence Ofc. Blaize Madrid-Evans

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nick Starling/KSHB-TV
Fallen Officers Memorial at Independence Police Department.
FallenOfficersIPD.jpeg
blaize madrid evans.jpg
Posted at 4:40 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 18:44:38-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the community will have a chance to reflect on the sacrifice of fallen Independence Police Department Ofc. Blaize Madrid-Evans.

A candlelight vigil is planned for 8 p.m. tonight outside the Independence Police Department, 223 N. Memorial Dr.

In a Facebook post, the police department encouraged all to attend, though advised event organizers only have a limited number of candles.

Madrid-Evans, 22, died late Wednesday night after he was involved in an exchange of gunfire that also left a suspect, Cody Harrison, dead earlier that day in an Independence neighborhood.

Fundraising efforts are underway to support Madrid-Evans’ family.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage