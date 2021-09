KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Community members are gathering Thursday afternoon for the visitation of fallen Independence Ofc. Blaize Madrid-Evans.

The visitation runs from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Community of Christ Auditorium, 1001 W. Walnut St., in Independence.

Members of the public may also attend the funeral on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Community of Christ Auditorium. A procession will follow.