Waldo residents battle heat, darkness while waiting for power to be restored

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 48 hours after Friday's severe weather, thousands are still in the dark across Kansas City.

In Waldo, 12-year-old Theo McCullough is "kind of annoyed" but knows clean-up crews are "trying their best."

“It’s been really boring. I don’t really like sleeping in the basement," Theo said. "I mean, I do sometimes, but I only like to choose to sleep in the basement, not have to sleep in the basement."

Trying to stay cool in the heat, he feels like he's missing out on summertime fun with his friends: video games.

“My friends are talking about what they are doing ... I want to play,” Theo said.

But with limbs and lines down across Waldo, Theo and his neighbors, like Rohn Dennis are stuck.

"I don’t think anybody really slept,” Dennis said. “You just got so hot and stuffy, you just kind of laid back and went to sleep.”

As a senior citizen and someone with diabetes, Dennis says the outage has been tough.

“Worried about where am I going to put my insulin because it’s supposed to be refrigerated,” he said. "You don’t think about it until you’re like, 'Oh, my cheese is going to be spoiled or something.' Then, all of a sudden, 'Oh my gosh. I've got meds in there.'”

Through it all, Dennis says the one light that did shine was the care his neighbors have for each other.

“It’s part of living in the city," he said. "I’m glad I live in Kansas City because they pull together.”

