Outage restoration efforts continue Sunday as 30k Evergy customers remain without power

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews are at work 24 hours a day to restore power to the approximately 30,000 Evergy customers still experiencing outages Sunday after a powerful storm swept through Kansas and Missouri on Friday.

Chuck Caisley, Evergy senior vice president and chief customer officer, told reporters Sunday morning that a significant concentrations of outages are in the Kansas City area, particularly the south KC region, Leawood, Prairie Village and Lenexa. Outages also expand to Topeka, Lawrence and reaching as far south as Fort Scott and Humboldt.

He projects that with such a large response team, a significant number of outages will be resolved on Sunday. However, with most remaining outages impacting 15 or fewer customers, the effort will spread into Monday and could even last into Tuesday.

"That's one of the things that has made this more difficult, is that the damage is fairly spread out across the state," Caisley said. "When all of those cities are hit at the same time with the same storm, it just slows down the restoration effort," he said.

A total of 240,000 customers lost power Friday, with a peak of 186,000 outages at one given time. At about 40 hours into the storm restoration effort, 87% of outages have been restored.

3,000 men and women and a fleet of 2,000 vehicles are in the field to continue the restoration effort. One-third of the individuals at work were called in as mutual assistance from other utilities to help, coming from as far as Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, eastern and southern Missouri, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. Utility companies AEP, Alliant, Liberty, MidAmerican, Northern Indiana Public Service, OG&E and OPPD provided assistance to the recovery effort. Crews will be working 16 hour shifts to address the issue.

Caisley said the staging area for Friday's storm was the "largest utility restoration staging area that has occurred in Kansas City since the ice storm in 2002."

"We're really calling folks from all over the Midwest, we've been really thrilled with the response," Caisley said.

Power was first restored to critical infrastructure — like hospitals, waste water treatment facilities — before crews focused on the backbone of the system that carries the most customers. Outages were then targeted based on size.

Crews ensure lines are not energized before cleaning up the trees impacting them. They then ground out the system before replacing infrastructure.

The storm brought 80-100 mph winds and two cases of unconfirmed tornadic or cyclonic activity.

Over 500 poles were snapped, uprooted or sustained major damage by the storm.

"The damage that was done by this isn't for branches coming into contact with lines... it's where trees are uprooted, thrown into poles and poles are snapped," he said.

RELATED| How to handle cleanup after Friday's storms

The act of replacing a pole can take two trucks, six to eight people and two to four hours.

Caisley says those without power can keep their houses cool until service is restored by opening windows at night and closing them in the morning. He also suggests hanging damp towels and sheets in front of open windows on a side of the house not being hit by sunlight, bringing moist, cool air into the house when the breeze hits. Curtains and drapes can also be closed to block out sunshine and heat.

Evergy says just because crews aren't seen in a neighborhood, doesn't mean they aren't working to address the issue. The damage impacting a system could be located miles away from affected customers. The company also asks the community not to approach line crews while they are at-work for safety reasons and because it slows down the restoration process.

Anyone with questions can learn more information and report an outage on Evergy's outage map. Anyone located in the KC area with questions can call 1-800-LIGHT-KC, while those in central and south central Kansas can call 1-800-LIGHT-KS.