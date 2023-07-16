Street divided: homeowners with power aid those without

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Near 72nd and Summit in Kansas City, Missouri, Brookside neighbors stood outside talking to each other during breaks in the heavy rain.

While the east side of the street remains without power Sunday, the west side is able to watch television and use their appliances.

“Just do what we have to do. It’s a waiting game,” said Sharon Wilson, who is 48 hours into a weekend without power.

Wilson chose to keep herself and her dogs at home, leaving the windows open for a cool breeze. She said her neighbors have brought her food and offered their own homes for her to charge any devices.

“I don’t understand how it works,” Wilson said. “But I’m just thrilled and so happy we have these wonderful people here.”

Neighbor Karen Kimmel understands what Wilson is going through.

Saturday night, Kimmel slept at a neighbor’s house to stay cool. In the morning, she woke up to a warm cup of coffee.

“Helps bring people together to some degree,” she said. “It was nice.”

Due to the magnitude of the storm, Evergy told KSHB 41 meaningful estimated restoration times are unable to be calculated. Normal ETAs are based on normal operations, and Evergy said Friday's storm was not normal.

Instead, the best Evergy can offer is broad ETAs rather than specific time windows. Still, Kimmel said it's disappointing to not be able to "plan a little bit better."

“When you look at the outage maps, there’s no sign or indication that there’s a crew or estimated time," she said. "I couldn’t find it on the map on the website.”

Nevertheless, as Wilson held her dogs in her arms in the afternoon candlelight, she said she felt gratitude.

“This is nothing. Look where we live. We are comfortable. Nobody is going hungry,” Wilson said. “We are taking care of each other. I feel blessed to live here.”

Evergy has estimated it will take until at least Monday or Tuesday to restore power to some homes in the metro.