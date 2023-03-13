Waldo Thai vandalized Monday; will continue to operate under normal hours

Waldo Thai , a family-owned restaurant located in Waldo, Missouri, will operate under normal hours despite getting vandalized before opening Monday.

Workers arrived Monday to find the front door of the restaurant shattered. They filed a police report and contacted a door company to repair the “minimal” damage, according to the restaurant.

The glass that was in the front door is now plywood for the time being.

“We understand that sometimes people take risks in an attempt to overcome personal difficulties, but we strongly condemn this behavior. We hope whoever did this realizes the impact of their actions and regrets their actions,” The restaurant wrote in an Instagram post.

Waldo Thai will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday and from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The restaurant, which opened in 2018, is known not only for its authentic Thai cuisine but for helping the community as well. During the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Waldo Thai served 150 meals to food service workers without jobs.

Pam Liberda, executive chef, won Chef of the Year in Feast Magazine in 2021, one of five awards Waldo Thai won in that publication. She was recently named a semifinalist for Best Chef, Midwest in the 2023 James Beard Awards.

