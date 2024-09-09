‘We certainly won’t forget him’: Friends, family attend service to celebrate Shaun Brady’s life

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of friends and family members gathered Sunday evening to celebrate the life of Shaun Brady, who was shot and killed on August 28.

The Celebration of Life recognition was held at the Kansas City Irish Center, a location Brady’s friend and Irish Fest board member, Dr. Kieran Pemberton, says is significant.

“That’s what the Irish center is all about, is maintaining an understanding of the culture of Ireland whether it’s through music, through stories, through films,” Pemberton said.

Sunday wasn’t a traditional funeral service, rather, it was an opportunity to share stories and memories. There wasn’t even traditional black attire. Instead, guests showed up in various colors, especially green.

“[He was a] very colorful character, colorful language sometimes, but that’s very typical Irish,” Pemberton said. “He wouldn’t want tears, you know, he wouldn’t want us to mourn him,” Pemberton said.

Music was also a key component of Sunday’s gathering, which began with music from a bagpipe band outside the center.

“It’s very heart-rendering, ‘cause it does get into your soul as an Irish person who grew up with that music,” Pemberton said.

But at the same time, it’s indicative of Brady’s interests.

“It just brings home again that music is part of the Irish culture, and that’s what the Irish Fest is all about,” Pemberton said. “He had a great love of music, and he was always playing good Irish music in the restaurant.”

He shared his love of cooking with the Irish Fest audience for years through a pancake breakfast, a feature of the annual event that was replaced with a toast this year after news about Brady’s death spread. KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan was there.

Instead, they took the evening to share memories.

“Shaun Brady certainly didn’t know a stranger,” Pemberton said. “Always had a smile on his face, and his job in life was to put a smile on your face, that’s how he felt about it.”

So much so that his loss was felt on two continents.

“We remember that he was a very true and honest Irishman,” Pemberton said. “When the press back home heard of the news that he’d been shot, the stories were coming out that a local man went to America and made good,” Pemberton said. “He set up his business, he set up the restaurant, and he had a huge following.”

Pemberton says several of Brady’s family members from Ireland were in attendance Sunday.

“They’re feeling the pain over there, but there’s gratitude and the thanks they’re sent over for everything that we’ve done for Shaun,” Pemberton said. “I can’t believe his family have come over all the way from Ireland, which is fantastic.”

Pemberton helped organize the GoFundMe for Brady, which KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covered after confusion surrounding the correct page to donate to. Since that story aired, the Irish Fest has raised at least $10,000 more for a total of $170,000 as of Sunday.

“Obviously the wife and the two kids, a huge concern of us,” Pemberton said. “We hope we keep adding to that and we’re able to look after those kiddos and his wife going forward.”

Brady’s legacy not only lives on in every kind memory, but even in words to a poem that Pemberton read at the Irish Fest now printed in Brady’s program.

As for the love and support for Brady and his family, it’ll too live on.

“That’ll keep up,” Pemberton said. “We won’t forget him. We certainly won’t forget him.”