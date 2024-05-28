'We get to connect': KC neighbors share resources during 48 hours without power

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fourty-eight hours after storms overnight Saturday into Sunday left more than 140,000 Evergy customers without power, some Kansas City, Missouri, residents finally had their power restored Tuesday afternoon.

While losing power and waiting for it to come back is typically a headache, one Kansas City resident decided it was the perfect opportunity to be a good neighbor.

"There's definitely probably four or five week's worth of groceries down in our freezer," Reid Bangert said.

Bangert's neighborhood was almost entirely affected by the power loss.

"For us, it's just about patience and doing what we can and using the resources we have and sharing them with everybody," he said.

From his deep freeze to his spare generators and loading up his truck, Bangert shared all his resources with his neighbors.

"I look at it like a positive, I get the opportunity to interact with my neighbors," Bangert said. "The guys out on the line who are trying to get the power back on are working their butt off."

