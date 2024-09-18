'We have a voice': KC mom helps Latino families overcome language barrier and build community

KANSAS CITY, Mo — What began as a personal journey for one Latina mother has grown into a movement to help other families navigate life with autism.

“Being a mom with two children with autism, it's very difficult," said Miriam Galan.

Galan who moved from Mexico to Kansas City, also faced another obstacle, the language barrier.

The language access made me feel alone, made me feel that I can't do anything because, you know, I didn't speak English," said Galan.

From doctor visits and school meetings, she began to document the obstacles she faced as a Latina parent with children with autism.

“I launched Azul Esperanza using social media as a way to raise awareness among Latinx families who still have taboos and stigmas about autism," said Galan.

Her outreached touched other parents who were also feeling the same impacts of the language barrier.

“Pues para mi fue como un alivio el encontrar a Azul Esperanz," said Genesis Rivera. (“For me it was like a relief to find Azul Esperanza.”)

Rivera migrated from Honduras five years ago with her oldest daughter who was diagnosed with Autism.

“Cuando ella vino aquí, ella no caminaba. Tenía tres años y pues todavía la cargábamos. Y el estar aquí con terapias, ella mejoró mucho, aprendió a caminar, recibió terapias de habla, está mejorando, ya dice más palabras," said Rivera.

(“When she came here, she couldn't walk. She was three years old and we still carried her. And being here with therapies, she improved a lot, she learned to walk, she received speech therapy, she is improving, she already says more words.”)

But since she found Azul Esperanza, she realized that there's a community in Kansas City with her same struggles.

Muchas veces, si estamos solos y muchas veces no tenemos los recursos necesarios para ayudar a esos niños," said Rivera. "Primero que nada, tener confianza en uno mismo.

(The organization helps families with providing help in translations, while also directing families to resources catered to Spanish speaking families.)

Gracias a Miriam que ella abrió verdad y me dio la oportunidad de poder expresar acerca de mi hija."

("Many times, we are alone and many times we do not have the necessary resources to help these children," said Rivera. "First of all, have confidence in yourself. Thanks to Miriam who opened up the truth and gave me the opportunity to express myself about my daughter." )

You can check out their Facebook page To learn more about the organization.

__