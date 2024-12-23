'We just miss him so much': Family remembering loved one becomes painful but healing holiday tradition

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel.

A Kansas City, Missouri mother is hoping to get justice for her son, Carlos Garcia, who was killed in Kansas City, Kansas on December 22, 2021.

Will Shaw/KSHB 41 Carlos Garcia's grave

“It’s really sad. Our Christmas has never been the same,” said Amapola Garcia, Carlos’ mother.

Will Shaw/KSHB 41 Amapola Garcia, Carlos' mother

Carlos was 16 years old when he died, and Garcia says she found her son bleeding out the night he was shot.

He died in her arms.

“I did hear his last breaths, I still have it, I still see it all the time,” Garcia said.

Garcia and the rest of her family are seeking justice for Carlos’ death and want to locate his friend, Hector, who they believe set Carlos up to die.

His homicide is one of nearly 700 the group Corey’s Network has seen since 1970.

Will Shaw/KSHB 41 Itati Becerra, Carlos' older sister

“It’s been a hard process, I do forgive the people who’ve done it,” said Itati Becerra, Carlos’ older sister.

She joined about a dozen other family members for a balloon release at Highland Park Cemetery where Carlos is buried.

Becerra’s faithfulness allows her to embody traits like forgiveness beyond the holiday season.

“Our God is just, and everything happens on His timing,” Becerra said.

Carlos’ family released balloons at 7:25 p.m., the time he died.

Will Shaw/KSHB 41 Carlos Garcia's family and loved ones releasing balloons at 7:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024.

Though the holidays feel dark and different, his family is hoping to shine a constant light on what matters.

Will Shaw/KSHB 41 Photos of Garcia in front of his grave Sunday, Dec. 22 at at Highland Park Cemetery in Kansas City, Kansas.

“I think just all being together and remembering the joyful moments we had with him is what’s getting us through,” Garcia said.