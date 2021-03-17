Local dog-sitting business collecting items for shelters in front-porch drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local dog walking and pet sitting business, Katie's Kennel, is holding a pet shelter drive this Saturday.

The business is collecting items such as dog and cat food, leashes, raised dog beds, fleece blankets and more for shelters including KC Pet Project, KC Bulldog Rescue and more.

"[The shelters] have an influx of dogs coming in," said Katie Kenton, owner of Katie's Kennel. "We wanted to help kind of provide a little bit of relief for them and it's something easy, quick that we could do to help."

All those interested in participating have to do is leave items from the list on their front porches.

Then, schedule a time for the Katie's Kennel team to come pick them up on Saturday.

Pick-ups range from downtown Kansas City, North Kansas City, Liberty, Prairie Village, the Plaza and south Johnson County.

Organizers ask that items be placed outside by 8:45 a.m.

Here are the items are Katie's Kennel is collecting:

Collars, harnesses and leashes (can be used or new)

Fleece Blankets

Litter-pans and scoops

Hot dogs

Peanut butter

Treats (high and low value)

Paper towels and trash bags

Raised dog beds

Dog food (dry or canned)

Cat food (dry or canned)

Pill pockets

Nyla Bones

Wrinkle and face wipes

Eye solution

—

During the pandemic, 41 Action News wants to spotlight people, organizations and companies helping the community. To share these stories, use #WeSeeYouKSHB on social media.

