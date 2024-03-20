'We train just as hard as men': local pro boxer hopes to knockout stereotypes inside the square circle

OVERLAND PARK, Kan — In the often male-dominated world of boxing, Kate LaVigne is not just holding her own; she's breaking barriers and shattering stereotypes inside the square circle.

LaVigne has already carved out a name for herself as a force to be reckoned with in the ring. Her love for the sport started as a hobby.

"I started boxing just to work out and it just kind of progressed," said LaVigne.

A hobby that eventually turned into a passion after making her amateur boxing debut in 2017.

"I probably had no business being there, but I won. And I was like, oh, OK, this is fun," said LaVigne.

For LaVigne, boxing was never a thought growing up. She described herself as a lover rather than a fighter. LaVigne found a love for helping others, which led her to getting her B.S. in exercise science from the University of Kansas.

Her background as a chiropractor has helped her take care of herself to continue fighting inside the square circle.

“It teaches you so much about yourself, just like mentally, physically," LaVigne said.

Despite facing skepticism and doubt due to her gender, LaVigne remained undeterred, channeling any negativity into fuel for her ambition. Her determination has led LaVigne to lifetime ahcievements, including the National Golden Gloves and the USA Boxing Olympic Trial Qualifiers, to going professional in 2021.

“Every time I think I'm going to slow down, I'm like, no, not yet. I can't.”

“I'm just like proud of every woman who does it right now because we're just making steps for the people who come after us and making it better and better so that eventually people don't think it's weird," said LaVigne.

LaVigne is not only breaking barriers, but she's also knocking out stereotypes in what many have seen boxing as a male-dominated sport. When she steps inside the ring, she hopes others can see her talent rather than her gender.

“I think kind of on a deeper level just getting people to take it seriously, to know that we train just as hard as the men, want it just as bad as the men, and want to be respected in the same way in the sport," said LaVigne.

While also hoping to reflect on younger generations that anything is possible with a little bit of confidence and determination.

"You can literally do whatever you wanna do if you feel like doing it. And it doesn't matter if it's a male dominated thing traditionally," said LaVigne. "If you wanna do it, go do it. And you can be good at it, and you'll find other women who are doing it too."

