'We will do whatever we can': KCK farm, local chef host fundraiser for family of Shaun Brady

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers portions of Johnson County, including neighborhoods in Overland Park, Shawnee and Mission. Share your story idea with Alyssa.

—

Shaun Brady was an Irish chef known for his delicious cuisine at Brady and Fox.

It's been nearly a month since he was killed outside of his restaurant.

The Kurlbaum family and chef Stephanie Cashion, owner of The Glass Cat, wanted to use comfort food to raise money for his family.

They charged each person who showed up at the Kurlbaum Farm $100 for a fried chicken dinner with all of the proceeds going to the Brady family.

KSHB 41

While the hosts didn't have a close connection with Brady, like many people in KCMO, they wanted to do something to help.

"He's the kind of person who I'm sure served a lot of people, made them happy, and fed them food like we're trying to do in his honor," said Sky Kurlbaum, who hosted the fundraiser. "I heard of the story with the family; we decided it would be a good idea to help them out."

They prepped a feast of comfort food for an estimated 50 to 60 people who showed up for dinner on the farm.

On everyone's way in, there were cards to sign and leave a note for the Brady family.

Cashion said: "They are part of this big food community in Kansas City. We will do whatever we can to raise them up."

—

